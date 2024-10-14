AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,380 CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,380 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armor Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of CRH by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Advisors L.L.C. now owns 266,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,008,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of CRH by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 399,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,945,000 after purchasing an additional 110,796 shares during the last quarter. III Capital Management raised its position in CRH by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. III Capital Management now owns 40,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP raised its position in CRH by 491.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 483,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,279,000 after buying an additional 402,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in CRH by 421.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 66,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 54,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.70.

CRH Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CRH stock opened at $91.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.43. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $51.59 and a 12 month high of $94.14.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

