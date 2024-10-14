The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Senior Officer Sells C$519,597.75 in Stock

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Leanne Flewitt sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.09, for a total transaction of C$519,597.75.
North West Stock Performance
TSE:NWC opened at C$52.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00. The company has a market cap of C$2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The North West Company Inc. has a twelve month low of C$34.77 and a twelve month high of C$52.84.
North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.02. North West had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of C$646.49 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.4924863 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
North West Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of North West from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of North West from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of North West from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NWC
North West Company Profile
The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than North West
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.