Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE) Short Interest Down 24.1% in September

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,400 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 198,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Allied Gaming & Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of AGAE opened at $1.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.44 million, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.57.
Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter. Allied Gaming & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 79.30% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%.
Institutional Trading of Allied Gaming & Entertainment
Allied Gaming & Entertainment Company Profile
Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Allied Gaming & Entertainment
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Gaming & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Gaming & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.