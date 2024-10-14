Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 215 ($2.81) and last traded at GBX 211.50 ($2.77), with a volume of 113084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 212 ($2.77).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Greencore Group

Greencore Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Greencore Group Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 181.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 164.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £953.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2,120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.19.

(Get Free Report)

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.