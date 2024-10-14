Short Interest in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Rises By 17.5%

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the September 15th total of 910,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Acacia Research Stock Up 1.8 %
ACTG opened at $4.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $460.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.52. Acacia Research has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 44.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acacia Research
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACTG
About Acacia Research
Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Acacia Research
- About the Markup Calculator
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.