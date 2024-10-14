ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) Short Interest Update

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the September 15th total of 111,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

ABVC BioPharma Stock Down 0.5 %

ABVC stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86. ABVC BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $3.35.

ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. ABVC BioPharma had a negative net margin of 8,363.97% and a negative return on equity of 139.97%.

Institutional Trading of ABVC BioPharma

About ABVC BioPharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ABVC BioPharma stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in ABVC BioPharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ABVC Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 178,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned 1.69% of ABVC BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; and ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients.

