ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) Short Interest Update

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the September 15th total of 111,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
ABVC stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86. ABVC BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $3.35.
ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. ABVC BioPharma had a negative net margin of 8,363.97% and a negative return on equity of 139.97%.
ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; and ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients.
