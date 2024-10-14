Cranswick (LON:CWK) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,160 ($67.53) and last traded at GBX 5,055.60 ($66.16), with a volume of 1097 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,056.87 ($66.18).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,672.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,473.32. The stock has a market cap of £2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2,421.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.66.

In other Cranswick news, insider Adam Couch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,757 ($62.26), for a total value of £1,189,250 ($1,556,406.23). In other Cranswick news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 8,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,519 ($59.14), for a total transaction of £370,422.43 ($484,782.66). Also, insider Adam Couch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,757 ($62.26), for a total transaction of £1,189,250 ($1,556,406.23). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,128 shares of company stock worth $238,989,743. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

