Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Short Interest Down 13.0% in September

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the September 15th total of 7,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ADAP opened at $0.87 on Monday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $215.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.20.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.25% and a negative return on equity of 116.80%. The company had revenue of $128.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,786,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 394,566 shares during the period. 31.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADAP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADAP

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.