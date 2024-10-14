Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Short Interest Down 13.0% in September

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the September 15th total of 7,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of ADAP opened at $0.87 on Monday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $215.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.20.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.25% and a negative return on equity of 116.80%. The company had revenue of $128.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on ADAP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.
About Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.
