Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Short Interest Up 15.6% in September

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the September 15th total of 27,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Advent Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADN opened at $1.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.14. Advent Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($10.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Advent Technologies stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ADN Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 355,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.57% of Advent Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.