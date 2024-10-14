Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Short Interest Up 15.6% in September

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the September 15th total of 27,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Advent Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ:ADN opened at $1.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.14. Advent Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $18.90.
Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($10.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter.
Advent Technologies Company Profile
Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.
