Hays (LON:HAS) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 83.10 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 84.15 ($1.10), with a volume of 467650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.80 ($1.11).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price objective on shares of Hays in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.51) price target on shares of Hays in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 95.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,905.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a GBX 2.05 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 2.16%.

In other news, insider Joe Hurd purchased 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £1,987.20 ($2,600.71). In related news, insider James Hilton sold 53,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15), for a total transaction of £46,673.44 ($61,082.89). Also, insider Joe Hurd purchased 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £1,987.20 ($2,600.71). Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

