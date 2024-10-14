Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,334 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 830.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,024,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 914,249 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 921,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 160,977 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 544,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 133,514 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,309,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,392,000 after acquiring an additional 123,973 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTBK opened at $9.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98.

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $61.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.35 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 19.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

