The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 25,540 Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,540 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 313.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AESI. Tudor Pickering upgraded Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Insider Activity at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $184,190.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 934,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,087,691.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $184,190.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 934,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,087,691.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard acquired 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.68 per share, for a total transaction of $70,416.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,503,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,669,310.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,713 shares of company stock valued at $524,117. 24.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

AESI stock opened at $20.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.50. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $287.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.55 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.71%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s revenue was up 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.02%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Featured Stories

