The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 737 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,697 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Winnebago Industries worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $681,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,212,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth $4,001,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 484.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,004,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,302,000 after buying an additional 832,187 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on WGO shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Insider Activity

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $193,247.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,443.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WGO stock opened at $58.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $75.42.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.51%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Further Reading

