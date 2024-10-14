Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 703.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp cut Helios Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

Helios Technologies stock opened at $48.50 on Monday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $55.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

