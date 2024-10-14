The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $819,000 Stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MXL. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu bought 108,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $1,401,440.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 531,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,883,264.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $14.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.09.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

