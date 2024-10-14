The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 819 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Ingevity worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 809.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 101.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

NGVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ingevity from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ingevity from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ingevity from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NYSE NGVT opened at $34.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.62. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $56.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average of $43.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). Ingevity had a negative net margin of 27.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

