The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLMN. Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 247,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 295,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,468,000 after buying an additional 64,006 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,375,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,119,000 after acquiring an additional 58,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $15.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.40. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $30.13.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 61.90%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLMN. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

