InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVT. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at $737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,588,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,512,000 after acquiring an additional 91,579 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 108.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 24,791 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IVT shares. Compass Point increased their price target on InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVT opened at $28.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 289.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average of $26.40. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $30.33.

InvenTrust Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 900.00%.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Featured Stories

