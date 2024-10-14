The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Intapp were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Intapp by 30.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after acquiring an additional 82,761 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 64.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Intapp in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter valued at $763,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTA stock opened at $47.59 on Monday. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $51.80. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.02 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.78.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $114.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Intapp’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Intapp in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 31,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $1,554,483.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 772,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,917,705.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ralph Baxter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,802.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 31,666 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $1,554,483.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 772,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,917,705.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,239 shares of company stock worth $7,289,531 in the last 90 days. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

