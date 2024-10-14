The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $927,000 Stock Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Huron Consulting Group worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 800.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $106.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.49 and its 200 day moving average is $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.65.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.33 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $112,817.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,506.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $112,817.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,506.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.07, for a total value of $88,617.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,129.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,168 shares of company stock worth $1,170,515. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

