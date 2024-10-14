The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 249,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 156,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,267,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,455,000 after purchasing an additional 110,730 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 6,920,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,629,000 after purchasing an additional 202,387 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 70,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,807,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,155,000 after buying an additional 218,982 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HLMN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $10.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,016.00 and a beta of 1.66. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $379.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillman Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.