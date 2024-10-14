Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 24,598 The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth $85,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth $101,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $133,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $136,000.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $10.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $107.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NAPA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $11.10 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

