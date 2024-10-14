The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes Position in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter worth $160,048,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter worth $19,886,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,750,000. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth $32,685,000.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

Tempus AI Stock Up 6.2 %

TEM opened at $48.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tempus AI ( NASDAQ:TEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($6.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.41) by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $165.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TEM shares. Longbow Research started coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tempus AI

About Tempus AI

(Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.