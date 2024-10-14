The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes Position in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter worth $160,048,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter worth $19,886,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,750,000. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth $32,685,000.
Tempus AI Stock Up 6.2 %
TEM opened at $48.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.42.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on TEM shares. Longbow Research started coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Tempus AI
About Tempus AI
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tempus AI
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.