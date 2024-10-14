The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,096 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SJW Group by 184.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 576.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 87.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $57.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.62. SJW Group has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.63.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $176.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.10 million. Analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SJW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SJW Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

