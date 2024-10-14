The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 73.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 745,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,598,000 after acquiring an additional 315,602 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 412.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,739,000 after purchasing an additional 254,705 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at $12,215,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth $8,274,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,979,000 after buying an additional 74,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

In related news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $65,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,695.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $2,921,316.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,687.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $65,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,695.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,917 shares of company stock worth $3,050,082. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADUS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.38.

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $130.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $136.12.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading

