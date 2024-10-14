The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 31,816 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,816 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 120,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 84,976 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,536,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Vipshop by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 807,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,370,000 after buying an additional 52,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at $19,185,000. 48.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Price Performance

NYSE VIPS opened at $16.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.34. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $3.43. Vipshop had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $25.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIPS. Citigroup raised their price target on Vipshop from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. CLSA lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.80 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vipshop

Vipshop Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.