The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 17 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 14 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $144,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,821.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,753.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1,759.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.43. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1,401.01 and a 1 year high of $1,899.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

