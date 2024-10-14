The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 34,303 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,313 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,303 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 74.3% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 975.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $969,996.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,319,162.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $1,215,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,940.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $969,996.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,319,162.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,305 shares of company stock worth $3,369,273. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $10.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.25. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $24.61.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIVN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.68.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

