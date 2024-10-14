The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of NeoGenomics worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth about $680,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,051,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after buying an additional 460,071 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth $14,872,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.5% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,782,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,464,000 after acquiring an additional 480,396 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $13.53 on Monday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.84.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.82 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

