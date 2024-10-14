The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,119 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,244,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,032,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.1% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,657,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,111,000 after purchasing an additional 54,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 8.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,384,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,999,000 after purchasing an additional 182,245 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter worth about $46,626,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 2,309.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 710,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,601,000 after purchasing an additional 681,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Shares of HTLF opened at $59.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.95. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $188.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $220,064.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.