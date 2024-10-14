The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 58,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 13.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 105,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 25.5% during the first quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $8.90 on Monday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $309.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.77 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

(Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.