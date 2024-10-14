Millennium Management LLC Cuts Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 683,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434,718 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Genius Sports worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Genius Sports by 42.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GENI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Genius Sports from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

Shares of GENI stock opened at $7.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.96. Genius Sports Limited has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Genius Sports Profile

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

