The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1 Million Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Stepan worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stepan by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Stepan by 1.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Stepan by 5.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th.

Stepan Price Performance

Shares of SCL opened at $74.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.05 and its 200 day moving average is $82.02. Stepan has a 12-month low of $63.60 and a 12-month high of $96.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.26). Stepan had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $556.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David Kabbes acquired 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.39 per share, for a total transaction of $75,387.84. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,387.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

