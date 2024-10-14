Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,615 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MINISO Group worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,223,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,950 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $19,119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,707,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after acquiring an additional 804,706 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,113,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 645,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 129.0% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,137,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,612,000 after purchasing an additional 640,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America downgraded MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.80 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

MINISO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MNSO opened at $18.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.18. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $555.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. Research analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MINISO Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

MINISO Group Profile

(Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.