Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Position Lessened by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 16,633 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at about $3,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE ASC opened at $17.67 on Monday. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $717.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.51 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 36.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 58.24%.

Ardmore Shipping Profile

(Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.