Millennium Management LLC Sells 641,676 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 72.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 241,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641,676 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITOS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 35.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $9.95 on Monday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $359.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.36.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

