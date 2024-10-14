Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 82,113 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 62,459 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 19,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.4 %

Shares of ATNM opened at $1.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $53.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.14.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:ATNM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATNM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley downgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Actinium Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML).

