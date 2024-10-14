Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $546,000 Stock Position in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.99% of Kingstone Companies worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Kingstone Companies Stock Performance

Shares of KINS stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $12.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $108.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.80 million. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KINS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Kingstone Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

