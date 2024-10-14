45,865 Shares in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mativ during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Mativ by 12.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Mativ by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mativ by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mativ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Mativ Stock Performance

NYSE MATV opened at $16.64 on Monday. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Mativ’s payout ratio is presently -6.68%.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

