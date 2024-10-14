iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,462 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $19,510,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,384,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,353,000 after purchasing an additional 127,760 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,013,000 after purchasing an additional 649,413 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,272,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 106,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 287.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after buying an additional 899,946 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $13.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $15.81.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

