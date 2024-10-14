Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Urban One were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:UONE opened at $1.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. Urban One, Inc. has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $6.05.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a positive return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $117.74 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Peter Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,389.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 32.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

