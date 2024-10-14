Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,609 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Weis Markets worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 228.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Weis Markets during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Weis Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weis Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Weis Markets Stock Up 1.3 %

Weis Markets stock opened at $65.18 on Monday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $76.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 36.27%.

Weis Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.