Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,779 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.16% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,477,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,002,000 after buying an additional 86,564 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 320,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 44,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,316,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,437,000 after acquiring an additional 65,694 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 20,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PPBI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens raised their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Up 4.2 %

PPBI opened at $25.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 199.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.64.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $154.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.23 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,015.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 11,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $265,748.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,014.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $720,691.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,888.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 11,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $265,748.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,014.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

