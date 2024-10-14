46,948 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 46,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $90.76 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $63.15 and a 12-month high of $90.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.24 and a 200 day moving average of $84.73.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

