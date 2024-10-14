Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.06.

NYSE:RCL opened at $195.69 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $196.07. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.75.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,512,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,075,000 after acquiring an additional 777,103 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth approximately $66,279,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,616,000 after purchasing an additional 400,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,277,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,144,000 after buying an additional 359,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,596,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,203,000 after buying an additional 286,868 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

