Millennium Management LLC Decreases Position in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,733 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in DocGo were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in DocGo by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 277,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of DocGo by 41.0% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 7,195,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,236,000 after buying an additional 2,091,569 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocGo by 58.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 344,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 127,320 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in DocGo by 43.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 224,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 68,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in DocGo by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 505,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 343,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocGo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

DocGo Stock Performance

DCGO stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. DocGo Inc. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $331.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.61 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 3.97%. Equities research analysts predict that DocGo Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Further Reading

