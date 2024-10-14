Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target Increased to $157.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SAIC. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Science Applications International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.43.

Shares of SAIC opened at $144.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.54. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $105.97 and a fifty-two week high of $145.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at approximately $884,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 438.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

