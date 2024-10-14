Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $53.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.71.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Creative Planning grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 162.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 15,843 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 124,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 86,241 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 173.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 89,152 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

