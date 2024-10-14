Millennium Management LLC Acquires 212,353 Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) by 527.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,353 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Capital were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at about $1,446,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 24.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,138,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 226,919 shares in the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Capital

In other news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,525.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 975,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,800,466.70. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,597 shares of company stock valued at $78,913. Company insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TRIN opened at $13.81 on Monday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $683.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $54.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.77%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 126.71%.

Trinity Capital Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

