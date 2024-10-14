Millennium Management LLC Has $3.59 Million Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 306,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,666 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.62% of REGENXBIO worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 276.8% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RGNX shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.45.

In related news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,101.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 2,210 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,641.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,101.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,279 shares of company stock worth $864,034. 13.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $487.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.21.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 68.21% and a negative net margin of 270.74%. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

